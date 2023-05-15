U.S. markets ended in the green on Monday over optimism that the debt ceiling talks scheduled on Tuesday could yield some results. However, concerns over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy appeared to resurface after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he would vote to hold interest rates steady if the central bank's monetary policy meeting were held today, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here's a look at the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.97% lower on Monday. CEO Elon Musk said on Monday the EV-maker will make significant investments in France but added he could not give a timetable, according to a Reuters report. Musk met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles during a gathering of global business leaders.

2. C3.ai Inc AI: Shares of the company closed 23.43% higher on Monday after the company reported strong preliminary financial results. C3.ai said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to be between $72.1 million and $72.4 million. The figures compare with an estimate of $71.05 million.

3. Rumble Inc RUM: Shares of the company closed 3.1% lower on Monday. Rumble reported first-quarter revenue of $17.6 million, which was up 336% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $15.93 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

4. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc ELOX: Shares of the company closed 206.18% higher on Monday. For the quarter ending March, the company's net loss declined to $6.2 million as compared to $11.6 million in the same period last year.

5. Nu Holdings Ltd NU: Shares of the company closed 4.82% higher on Monday and gained another 8.05% in extended trading. Nu reported first-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, nearly double the revenue reported in the same period last year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

