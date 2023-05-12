United Airlines' Pilot Union Demands Better Contract Than Delta: Report

by

pilots reportedly demand better pay than . pilots. United Airlines pilots want higher pay than their counterparts at Delta and at least similar improvements in work-life balance in their new contract, reported Reuters, citing the head of their union, Garth Thompson.

: Delta Air Lines Pilots Agree To Four Year Pay Boost Deal, Long Negotiations With Carrier End "Any proposal that falls short of those expectations will have no takers," stated Garth Thompson in an interview with Reuters.

"We expect our contract to raise the bar from Delta's contract. We're not just looking for more money, we're looking for several areas of improvement that we've been waiting a long time to achieve," Thompson added.

Southwest Pilots Vote To Authorize Strike According to the report, Thompson mentioned that United's willingness to merely match Delta's pay will not be acceptable to many of its pilots as the market is "fairly competitive."

United has proposed average pay hikes of 18% in a new five-year deal for pilots and has also agreed to 79 quality-of-life enhancements recommended by the union for the next contract, the report mentioned.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $45.33 on the last check Friday.

