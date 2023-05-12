ñol


United Airlines' Pilot Union Demands Better Contract Than Delta: Report

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2023 10:04 AM | 1 min read
  • United Airlines Holdings UAL pilots reportedly demand better pay than Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL pilots.
  • United Airlines pilots want higher pay than their counterparts at Delta and at least similar improvements in work-life balance in their new contract, reported Reuters, citing the head of their union, Garth Thompson.
  • RelatedDelta Air Lines Pilots Agree To Four Year Pay Boost Deal, Long Negotiations With Carrier End
  • "Any proposal that falls short of those expectations will have no takers," stated Garth Thompson in an interview with Reuters.
  • "We expect our contract to raise the bar from Delta's contract. We're not just looking for more money, we're looking for several areas of improvement that we've been waiting a long time to achieve," Thompson added.
  • Also Read: Southwest Pilots Vote To Authorize Strike
  • According to the report, Thompson mentioned that United's willingness to merely match Delta's pay will not be acceptable to many of its pilots as the market is "fairly competitive."
  • United has proposed average pay hikes of 18% in a new five-year deal for pilots and has also agreed to 79 quality-of-life enhancements recommended by the union for the next contract, the report mentioned.
  • Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $45.33 on the last check Friday.

