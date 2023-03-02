Delta Air Lines Pilots Agree To Four Year Pay Boost Deal, Long Negotiations With Carrier End

- Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL pilots approved a new deal that provides a 34% pay boost over a four-year agreement, setting a potential example as other U.S. carriers and their pilots’ unions pursue similar contract negotiations.
- Delta said the agreement, which runs through December 2026, would position its 15,000 pilots to enjoy competitive compensation and work-rule headways, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Air Line Pilots Association, representing Delta pilots, said 78% of the Atlanta-based carrier’s pilots endorsed the agreement.
- Also Read: United Airlines Intends To Accelerate 5% Pay Hike For Pilots: Report
- ALPA said the contract’s pay increases represent over $7 billion in cumulative increases over the agreement term. The union said the deal would also improve vacation and other benefits.
- Delta’s negotiations with its pilots began in 2019 and entered federal mediation in 2020 before being paused because of the pandemic.
- Airlines and pilot unions struggled to come to terms on new contracts recently as carriers rebounded from the pandemic-induced restrictions and travelers’ fears leading to a sharp drop in travel demand.
- Inflation raised pilots’ expectations for a pay boost and pressured the carriers to contain costs.
- Price Action: DAL shares traded lower by 1.08% at $38.09 on the last check Thursday.
