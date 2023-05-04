ñol


Apple, Carvana, Coinbase, DraftKings, Block: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2023 9:20 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple posted a 3% decline in its second quarter revenue at $94.8 billion.
  • Carvana reported a quarterly loss of $1.51 per share, which beat an estimate for a loss of $2 per share.
  • Coinbase reported total revenue of $772.5 million, which beat a Street estimate of $649.4 million.
U.S. markets ended in the red on Thursday as concerns regarding the banking sector gained momentum following PacWest Bancorp's PACW move to explore strategic options. PacWest shares closed over 50% lower while Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL shares lost over 38% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of the company closed 0.99% lower but gained 2.49% in extended trading. The company posted a 3% decline in its second quarter revenue at $94.8 billion, higher than the Street forecast of $92.96 million. The company said its board has authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases and also announced a 4% year-over-year increase in dividends at 24 cents per share.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Apple Stock

2. Carvana Co CVNA: Shares of the company gained 25% in extended trading. Carvana reported a quarterly loss of $1.51 per share, which beat an estimate for a loss of $2 per share. The company's first-quarter revenue fell 25% year-over-year to $2.61 billion, beating an estimate of $2.6 billion.

3. Coinbase Global Inc COIN: Shares of the company gained over 9% in extended trading. The company reported total revenue of $772.5 million, which beat a Street estimate of $649.4 million.

4. DraftKings Inc DKNG: Shares of the company closed 2.78% lower but gained 9.81% in extended trading. DraftKings reported first-quarter revenue of $770 million, which was up 84% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $704.13 million.

5. Block Inc SQ: Shares of the company closed 1.87% higher and gained another 2.35% in extended trading. Block's first-quarter net revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $4.99 billion, beating an average analyst estimate of $4.59 billion.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.

