Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is often criticized for his tough and exacting management style, with employees expected to put in long hours sometimes even during odd hours.

Recently, Musk discussed one aspect of the work culture at the electric vehicle company that may not be all that negative.

At Tesla, everyone eats the same food, and uses the same restroom, said a Twitter user going by the handle @MuskUniversity. "No executive chef or other ivory tower stuff," headed.

The "Ivory Tower" syndrome refers to leaders being disconnected from employees in the trenches, thereby shuttered from the reality of the business. Such leadership invariably results in inefficient operations and manufacturing processes as well as lavish spending that could even risk the survival of the company.

"There shouldn't be this ‘workers vs management’ two-class system. Everyone is a worker," the Twitter user said.

Musk affirmed the thought by replying "Yes."

The discussion between the two elicited a slew of comments. "Real leadership," a Twitter user commented. Another said, "Great leaders lead by example!"

The billionaire has often come off as a hands-on leader, with anecdotes of him sleeping at his desk after long hours of work shared around in the past.

Musk, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, said employees who believe working from the office is old-fashioned should “pretend to work somewhere else.” In an email to employees last year, he had asked them to either clock a minimum of forty hours per week or leave Tesla if they wish to work remotely.

