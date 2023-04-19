Linde Ramps Up Capacity Of Samsung Display On-Site Facility In South Korea

- Linde Plc LIN plans to expand the capacity of its on-site facility in Tangjeong, South Korea, to increase its supply of high-purity industrial gases to Samsung Electronics SSNLF Samsung Display.
- Linde's enhanced capacity supports Samsung Display's aim to convert its current LCD production line to an OLED one to meet demand on a worldwide scale.
- Linde will build, own, and run a cutting-edge SPECTRA plant to produce more than 2,000 tons of high-purity nitrogen daily. Linde's investment is expected to be ~$100 million, and the new plant is planned to begin operations around the end of 2024.
- The nitrogen will be used for cooling and purging applications in Samsung Display's manufacturing process.
- B.S. Sung, General Manager South Korea, Linde, said, "In addition to supplying a major electronics customer, our new capacity in Tangjeong will further increase Linde's network density in the region, enhancing our ability to meet demand for industrial gases from the growing electronics market in South Korea."
- Price Action: LIN shares are trading lower by 0.17% at $364.24 on the last check Wednesday.
