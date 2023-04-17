Siemens Picks Verizon For Offering Network Connectivity Solutions At Smaller Office Sites

by

Verizon business, a division of Verizon Communications Inc VZ , is chosen by Siemens AG SIEGY to deploy a range of network connectivity solutions.

Siemens' Zero Trust Program establishes that all its employee's devices must be authenticated, authorized and continuously validated before providing or retaining access to the company's mission-critical applications and data.

Verizon Business will deploy "internet only" connectivity, including a globally Managed Wide Area Network.

"Every company needs a secure work infrastructure but balancing security risks while striving to deliver a user-friendly, digital working experience continues to remain the challenge of IT departments. That's where an intelligent network can make underlying architectures more nimble by managing traffic and making operations more efficient," stated Sanjiv Gossain, EMEA Vice President, Verizon Business.

As per the recent survey conducted by Verizon comprising over 600 industry professionals responsible for security strategy, policy and management, 70% of the companies consented that remote working arrangements have impacted their cybersecurity and burdened the security teams.

Earlier this month, Verizon Business expanded the availability of its videoconferencing service, BlueJeans, in Latin America.

Price Action: Verizon shares closed lower by 0.25% at $39.22 on Friday.

