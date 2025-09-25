Tesla Ready To Tackle South America? Job Postings Hint At This Country As Next Market

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has struggled with electric vehicle demand in many markets in 2025, but could be experiencing a rebound to finish out the final two quarters of the year. Tesla could be looking to enter new international markets for its next phase of electric vehicle growth.

What Happened: Tesla has limited operations in South America, but that could be changing soon, according to some job postings spotted by an influencer.

Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt spotted job postings for Tesla in Colombia, listing cities such as Bogota and Medellin, as reported by Teslarati.

Job postings include roles like Service Advisor, Service Technician, Advisor for Sales, Advisor for Delivery and an Associate Sales Manager.

According to the report, Tesla is limited in its South American operations, with Chile being the only place on the continent where it has Supercharger charging locations.

While the job postings don't guarantee an entry into Colombia and Tesla has made no official announcements, the company's past job postings have often preceded market entry.

Read Also: Tesla Stock To Hit $3,000 In 2035? Analyst Says ‘Road Ahead Is Chock-Full Of Catalysts’

Why It's Important: Tesla is looking to international markets for more growth, with recent operations launched in India. The company also has plans for the Cybertruck to expand outside of North America with deliveries in South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates already happening or planned.

For South America, a launch in Colombia may seem puzzling to many, given its size compared to major markets like Brazil and Argentina. Colombia is experiencing a significant increase in electric vehicle deliveries, which could be a key determining factor for a potential launch.

Data from Mobility Portal shows that four of the top-selling vehicles in Colombia in April were electric, with the Mazda DX-30 topping the list with 535 units sold. The Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift ranked second and fifth, respectively.

While those three vehicles are hybrids, ranking sixth was the fully electric BYD Yuan Up from BYD Co. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF), with 3,414 units sold.

The prices for the hybrid and fully electric vehicles ranged from the U.S. equivalent of $25,232 to $36,324, higher than the prices of gas-powered cars in the region.

BYD was reportedly seeing a significant increase in demand in Colombia, according to the report, which could be another reason why Tesla is focusing on the South American country as a market.

In January, electric vehicle sales in Colombia increased by 345% year-over-year, according to Latam Mobility. BYD was listed in the report as one of the automotive companies seeing strong growth in the region.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock