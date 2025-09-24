Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA could have some good news when it comes to past months of falling demand in regions in Europe.

Here's the latest.



What Happened: In 2025, the company faced weaker demand in European countries, which could be due to a number of factors like pricing, the public view of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and increased competition.

After months of declines in the first half of 2025, things are looking up for the Musk-led company in Europe.

Registrations for vehicles were 5,500 units for the week of Sept. 15 through Sept. 21, according to Teslarati, citing social media data.

This marked a 25.3% week-over-week increase in registrations for Tesla vehicles in the tracked countries and marked the best week of the third quarter.

According to the latest report, Tesla's sales in the tracked European countries are up 6.3% quarter-over-quarter, with one week remaining. Year-to-date, Tesla sales are down around 20% in the region.

The countries tracked by X user Piloly are the United Kingdom, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Iceland. These 10 countries collectively account for around 60% of the European EV market.

Read Also: Tesla Stock To Hit $3,000 In 2035? Analyst Says ‘Road Ahead Is Chock-Full Of Catalysts’

Why It's Important: While Tesla's sales in the European countries are down year-to-date, the rebound in the third quarter could be a positive sign and help the company finish the year strong.

Overall global second-quarter deliveries for Tesla totaled 384,000 and were down 14% year-over-year. This marked the second straight quarterly decline for Tesla deliveries on a year-over-year basis.

The European news comes as Deutsche Bank predicts Tesla will sell 72,000 units in China in September. That represents a 27% increase over the previous month.

While September may be too late for true second-quarter momentum, Tesla could be surging at the right time and post a stronger-than-expected third-quarter figure for deliveries, potentially setting the stage for a better-than-expected fourth quarter as well.

Price Action: TSLA stock is up 3.1% to $438.96 on Wednesday. Its 52-week trading range is $212.11 to $488.54. Tesla stock is up 15.7% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn