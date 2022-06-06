While Excitement About Smart Cities Is In The Air, Infrastructure Safety Should Not Be Forgotten

Photo by Renato Marques on Unsplash

As the world moves forward with digital transformation, it may be essential that city managers understand how the use of technology can decrease the cost of operation, increase operational efficiency, enable economic growth and improve the safety of infrastructure and citizens.

Rising urbanization fuels a demand for public safety, which has accelerated the adoption of information and communication technology (ICT) innovations to build smart cities. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) predicts that by 2050, urban populations will increase by 68%.

The demand for sustainable infrastructure as a result of urbanization could be an important economic growth indicator. Governments around the world turn to smart city initiatives to address these challenges across a broad range of domains, including transport and infrastructure.

The smart city market is estimated to be valued at over $2.4 trillion by 2025, which has enticed some of the biggest companies in the world such as Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO, IBM Corp. IBM and Microsoft Corp. MSFT to invest in developing smart cities globally.

When it comes to building sustainable cities, city leaders are striving to improve the management of their infrastructure. Out of the 90 indicators for smart and sustainable cities by the United Nations Economic Commission, 46 were related to infrastructure. This is the domain DarkPulse Inc. DPLS says it wants to disrupt with its suite of engineering solutions to maintain the safety and security of infrastructure projects.

A New Era Of Infrastructure Safety?

Operating from its new headquarters in Houston, Texas, DarkPulse reports it is focused on the production, sale and installation of laser-based sensing technology for assessing the health and security of infrastructure to industries and governments across the globe.

The company’s patented technology — its BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology — is said to provide data from critical indicators for the assessment of infrastructure across a broad range of industries, including transportation, border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aerospace, and mining safety.

DarkPulse states that its technology can be used to detect and send real-time reports on conditions such as temperature changes, pressure changes within a pipeline, internal corrosion and changes in stress and strain. This information can be beneficial in monitoring critical infrastructure including bridges, buildings, roadways, pipelines and mining installations.

As a way to break into the commercial world, DarkPulse has entered into a pilot project with the California Department of Transportation to use its BOTDA technology to monitor the structural health of bridges and roadbeds within the state of California.

The project began in May 2022 with launching the BOTDA system at a bridge construction project to observe temperature changes of concrete, ensuring that the bridge cement piers cure properly. After the curing process, the system will be used to monitor the stress and strain of the structures of the bridge and roadbed.

The chairman and CEO of DarkPulse, Dennis O’Leary, is optimistic that the recent U.S. infrastructure bill will lead to more smart cities and that their company is positioning its system as a forerunner for that new infrastructure.

