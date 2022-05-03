What Could Biden's Executive Order Mean For This Company Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

An anticipated surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales may pose a serious waste-management challenge for lithium-ion battery recyclers — particularly dealing with the environmental impact of their improper disposal.

Nevertheless, the rapid growth of the EV market might present a unique opportunity for the world to meet targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality in city centers.

Because of the benefits electric vehicles present, more EVs are expected to roll off assembly lines of giants like Tesla Inc. TSLA, Nio Inc. — ADR NIO and Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN in the coming years.

The global EV market was valued at $163.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $823.75 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

More EVs likely mean more demand for the lithium batteries that power them. Because of rising demand, the global lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow from $41.1 billion in 2021 to $116.6 billion by 2030.

But a looming problem is that current lithium-ion battery recycling methods are reportedly environmentally unfriendly, use a lot of energy and produce toxic waste byproducts. Some also don’t recover much lithium or other metals.

However, American Manganese Inc. AMY reports that it has developed an efficient way to recycle the batteries, making it possible to reintroduce the critical materials back into the supply chain. It says it uses a closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process that recovers up to 100% of the cathode metals from spent EV batteries.

High Extraction And Purity Of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Materials?

The company says it achieves high recovery and purity of materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum from cathode chemistries such as lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxides (NCAs), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxides (NMCs), lithium cobalt oxides (LCOs) and lithium manganese oxides (LMOs).

RecycLiCo™ Demonstration Plant

President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to expand the domestic mining industry for critical minerals that could end up putting companies like American Manganese in a favorable position.

Because of its RecycLiCo™ process, the company believes it is well-positioned to deliver a sustainable, high-purity supply of four of the five materials the U.S. government is prioritizing as essential to its national defense.

American Manganese announced on March 15 that its RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant in Vancouver, Canada, is ready for commissioning and is scheduled to demonstrate continuous operating conditions with a processing capacity of 500 kg per day of lithium-ion battery waste.

The demonstration plant is intended to validate scaled-up processing efficiencies and qualify the lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt battery materials produced.

American Manganese says its ultimate business model is to license and joint venture its RecycLiCo™ process to battery and electric vehicle manufacturers as an in-house technology that offers a circular supply of critical battery minerals.

Photo: American Manganese