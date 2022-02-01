This Energy Company Hopes To Help Create A Greener Future

Photo by Tyler Casey on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The changes the “green revolution” is bringing are impacting many aspects of the economy and will likely be felt far into the future.

Companies across nearly all sectors are investing in some capacity. Even major contributors to the current situation – companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and Chevron Corp. CVX – have made investments in exploring greener operations.

Some companies are even remaking themselves in unique ways, including pivoting from prior core operations and focusing instead on innovative and sustainable products and technologies with realistic growth potential. Viking Energy Group Inc. VKIN is one example of a company that has transformed itself over the last year, selling off much of its oil and gas divisions and purchasing companies and technology it believes are at the cutting edge of green technology.

For example, Viking acquired a primary stake in Simson-Maxwell, which designs and manufactures custom-energy solutions for industrial and commercial clients. Simson-Maxwell recently partnered with dynaCERT Inc. DYFSF to sell the HydraGEN, a technology that attaches to a diesel engine and uses DC power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, which it feeds into the engine to make it more fuel-efficient.

Simson-Maxwell also has designed projects involving wind and solar battery technology and co-generation.

Viking also holds an exclusive license in Canada and a nonexclusive license in part of the U.S. regarding ESG Clean Energy LLC’s patented carbon-capture system. The license allows Viking to utilize and monetize the carbon-capture technology, which is designed to attach to carbon-emitting power generators and capture nearly 100% of the carbon being emitted.

The technology also uses excess heat generated by these sources to create valuable commodities like ammonia, distilled water, and ethanol.

In its latest move, Viking signed a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a group of companies that are building a renewable diesel plant in Nevada. Renewable diesel, sometimes called green diesel, is similar to regular diesel but it is created from renewable feedstocks instead of crude oil.

If you are interested in learning more about Viking, check out https://www.vikingenergygroup.com/.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.