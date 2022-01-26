Algae Anyone? The Emerging Market That Could Turn Waste Into Green

Photo by Liz Harrell on Unsplash

Algae, an umbrella term for the (often) single-cell plant species found in bodies of water, are experiencing a renaissance of sorts – a rebirth in the public eye. For many, algae are thought of as little more than pond scum, but this sentiment could not be further from the truth.

These tiny powerhouses are agents of change.

Algae are capable of miraculous transformations. They can take CO2 and other noxious gasses in the atmosphere and clean it. In turn, they emit clean, oxygenated air. And if this wasn’t enough, many species can be harvested to make a host of natural, healthy products for human and animal consumption.

The global algae market, according to MarketsandMarkets, is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2026 with companies like DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, and Chevron Corp. CVX investing heavily in the space.

Transformation in the Name of Innovation

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. POND is an algae company betting on the transformative power of this green tech. The company designs and operates algae bioreactors that attach to existing industrial outputs – smokestacks – and clean the emissions. The CO2 actually fuels the algae’s growth, a mutually beneficial relationship for all involved.

The algae species can be specifically targeted to the mix of gasses being emitted by the factory. As the algae flourish, they can then be harvested and converted into useful products like animal feed. This process allows the factory's emissions to be monetized, making a carbon asset out of an emissions liability.

But this is not all that algae can do. Algae can be used to make biofuels, helping to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. They can be used to make vegetable oil, fertilizer, and plastics and to treat wastewater.

Pond Naturals is a subsidiary of Pond Technologies that uses algae to make a host of natural products for human supplementation. The company uses what it says is the highest-quality algae to make products like AstaNorth.

AstaNorth is a powerful antioxidant, known as astaxanthin. It’s the natural pigment that gives salmon its distinct color. The compound has been linked to many positive health outcomes in humans, including as an aid in fighting cancers, making skin more youthful, improving heart health, and combating fatigue during exercise.

