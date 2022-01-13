Muscle Maker, Inc. Adds Franchise Sales and Training Team To Support Expansion Plans

Brand adds two franchise sales leaders and corporate trainer to strengthen infrastructure

LEAGUE CITY, TEX. (January 13, 2022) – Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) the parent Company of Pokemoto, Superfit Foods and Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, today announced the addition of three new team members to support Pokemoto’s growth strategy: Mike Spavelko, Vice President of Franchise Sales; Kimberly Tauch, Franchise Sales and Development Manager and Jennifer Holden, Director of Corporate and Franchise Training.

The new team members will support franchising expansion plans and training efforts for Pokemoto, which recently announced the signing of 25 new franchise agreements.

Pokemoto is ramping up its resources and infrastructure to support its growth strategy by bringing on new team members with expertise in franchise sales and training. The three new hires bring a combined 80+ years of restaurant growth and development experience to the company via multiple franchise brands. The Company is building its franchise sales lead generation pipeline through trade shows, social media ads, SEO and digital ad campaigns and needs resources to handle the anticipated influx of franchise sales requests.

“I think it’s very clear that we’re focusing our efforts on growing the Pokemoto brand through building up our internal team with three seasoned restaurant veterans, partnerships with franchise brokers such as Franserve which has over 600 franchise sales consultants and other various marketing resources. Expanding the franchise sales team and adding a dedicated training director strengthens our infrastructure to help us achieve our 2022 growth goals” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker. “We recently announced the signing of 25 new franchise deals and we still have our foot on the gas as we kick off a new year. We now have more talent and resources behind the brand and growth strategy. Our executive team is continually reviewing new real estate site opportunities for corporate locations as well. In fact, we have two new corporate Pokemoto locations under construction and opening soon in the Miami, Florida market as well as a third location in Jacksonville, Florida that is in the design stage. Basically, all irons are in the fire for Pokemoto expansion.”

Pokemoto currently has locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts and Georgia with locations coming soon in New York, Mississippi and Florida.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has nineteen open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Georgia with future franchise locations coming soon in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Mississippi. Pokemoto offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, Ahi tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent Company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto, Superfit Foods, Healthy Joe’s and multiple ghost kitchen brands such as Meal Plan AF, Wrap it up Wraps, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe’s, MMG Smoothies, Mr. Tea’s House of Boba, Gourmet Sandwich Co and Salad Vibes. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

