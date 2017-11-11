Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced in early 2016 plans to bring its platform to the global audience. Nearly two years later, new data has been released that sheds some light on its global traction and market share.

As expected, Netflix's largest market is its home country, the United States, as noted by Statista. American-based viewers account for 43.9 percent of all visitors to Netflix.com. Interestingly, among the five countries that account for the largest traffic to Netflix.com, three of them are predominantly English-speaking countries.

The data doesn't imply that visitors to Netflix.com log on to the platform to watch a video, but nevertheless serves as a clear indicator from where users are located.

Here are the five countries with the biggest share of visitors to Netflix.com throughout November.

US - 43.9 percent

UK - 6.5 percent

Brazil - 6.0 percent

Canada - 5.8 percent

Japan - 3.5 percent

