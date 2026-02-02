Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) on Monday posted first-quarter 2026 results of a loss of 50 cents per share, in line with the Wall Street expectations.

Sales reached $103.70 million, up 17% year over year, beating the consensus of $102.72 million, and the management guidance of $100 million-$101 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $13.4 million compared to a loss of $16.3 million a year ago.

The company shipped products to approximately 2,538 customers in the first quarter of 2026, compared to approximately 2,376 a year ago.

Twist shipped approximately 271,000 genes in the quarter compared to approximately 205,000 genes a year ago. The company said more than 50,000 genes were manufactured for data characterization.

Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 increased to 52% compared to 48.3% a year ago.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had approximately $198 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“As we continue through the year and beyond, we remain focused on driving toward profitability with consistent revenue growth, gross margins above 50% and disciplined spending to invest in scalable, sustainable growth opportunities while serving more customers, launching more products, and expanding our addressable markets,” said Emily Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Outlook

Twist Bioscience raised fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $425 million-$435 million to $435 million-$440 million versus the consensus of $431.39 million.

The guidance expects the revenue increase versus prior guidance to be generally balanced across DSPS and NGS.

Gross margin is expected to be above 52% for fiscal 2026.

Twist reiterates its expectation to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company expects second-quarter 2026 sales between $107-$108 million compared to the consensus of $105.84 million.

Analyst Take

William Blair wrote, “We remain confident in the long-term revenue growth trajectory of the company as it invests aggressively to penetrate multiple distinct markets, which collectively give the company a long runway of 20%-plus growth and a variety of upside shots on goal.”

Analyst Matt Larew views the company’s efforts to be moderate investments as it scales into the FOTF and pushes toward adjusted EBITDA breakeven, making sense, and should broaden the appeal of the story if the company can execute toward that goal.

William Blair rates the stock Outperform.

TWST Price Action: Twist Bioscience shares were up 10.59% at $45.42 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by jittawit21 via Shutterstock