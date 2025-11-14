Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) on Friday posted mixed fourth-quarter results, reporting a loss of 45 cents per share, slightly wider than the consensus estimate of a 43-cent loss.

Sales reached $99.01 million, up 17% year over year, beating the consensus of $97.32 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter was $7.8 million compared to a loss of $17 million a year ago.

The company shipped products to approximately 3,800 customers in 2025, compared to approximately 3,550 a year ago. Twist shipped approximately 938,000 genes compared to approximately 772,000 genes a year ago.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased to 51.3% compared to 45.1% a year ago.

Outlook

Twist Bioscience expects fiscal 2026 sales of $425 million-$435 million versus the consensus of $374.69 million.

The guidance includes DNA Synthesis and Protein Solutions’ revenue guidance of approximately $194 million to $199 million, and NGS Applications sales of $231 million to $236 million.

Gross margin is expected to be above 52% for fiscal 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, Twist Bioscience sees sales of $100 million-$101 million compared to the consensus of $100.34 million.

Twist expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, said the company is entering a new growth phase in fiscal 2026, aiming to keep gross margins above 50%, reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the fourth quarter, and move toward sustained profitable growth.

Analyst Take

William Blair says shares of Twist trade at 3.9 times its calendar 2026 sales target compared to the average (6.3 times) of what is a diversely valued set of high-growth life science tools peer companies.

Analyst Matt Larew remains confident in the long-term revenue growth trajectory as the company invests aggressively to penetrate multiple distinct markets, which collectively give the company a long runway of 20%-plus growth and a variety of upside shots on goal.

“In our view, the company’s efforts to moderate investments as it scales into the FOTF and pushes toward adjusted EBITDA breakeven make sense and should broaden the appeal of the story if the company can execute toward that goal.”

William Blair rates the stock Outperform.

Price Action: TWST stock was trading lower by 11.20% to $26.55 at last check Friday.

