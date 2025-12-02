GitLab Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: What To Know

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock dropped in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report and forward guidance.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 25 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 20 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $244.35 million, which beat the Street estimate of $239.63 million.

The company also announced the appointment of Jessica Ross as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 15, 2026.

“More code means more of a need for GitLab,” said Bill Staples, GitLab CEO.

“Engagement is growing across our platform as we are a critical part of how our customers deliver high-quality, secure software,” Staples added.

Outlook: GitLab raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of 95 cents to 96 cents, versus the 83 cent analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal year revenue outlook to between $946 million and $947 million, versus the $941.13 million estimate.

GTLB Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GitLab stock fell 7.86% to $39.96 in Tuesday's extended trading.

