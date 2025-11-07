Airbnb Stock Dips After Solid, But Unimpressive Q3

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares slipped after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell.

ABNB stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

Q3 Results:

Airbnb reported quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32, and revenue of $4.09 billion slightly beat the Street estimate of $4.07 billion.

The company described a "strong quarter" in its letter to shareholders.

Read Next: Nvidia, Palantir, AMD Stocks Had A Really Bad Week

"Adjusted EBITDA was over $2 billion, our highest in any quarter. Gross Booking Value increased 14% year-over-year, while Nights and Seats Booked rose by 9%. Both metrics accelerated from Q2 and exceeded our expectations, driven by the strength in the U.S. market and ADR," the company said.

Expert Ideas:

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller noted solid, but unexceptional Q3 and Q4 results in 2025 driven largely by U.S. market strength that somewhat exceeded expectations for room nights and gross bookings value.

BTIG maintained a Neutral rating on the stock as margins remain limited because Airbnb continues to ramp up investment without demonstrating major traction in newer initiatives or services.

Other analysts also updated coverage on Airbnb, including:

Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained Airbnb with an Underweight and raised the price target from $110 to $111.

UBS analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $145 to $147.

Barclays analyst Trevor Young maintained Airbnb with an Underweight and raised the price target from $105 to $107.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Neutral rating and $130 price target.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock