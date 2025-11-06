Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares climbed after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Airbnb reported quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.32.

Quarterly revenue came in at $4.09 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $4.07 billion.

Gross booking value (GBV) climbed 14% year-over-year to $22.9 billion.

“Q3 2025 was another strong quarter for Airbnb. Revenue increased 10% year-over-year, landing at the high end of our guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA was over $2 billion, our highest in any quarter. Gross Booking Value increased 14% year-over-year, while Nights and Seats Booked rose by 9%. Both metrics accelerated from Q2 and exceeded our expectations, driven by the strength in the U.S. market and ADR,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Outlook: Airbnb sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $2.66 billion to $2.72 billion, versus the $2.67 billion analyst estimate.

ABNB Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Airbnb stock was up 4.38% at $125.81 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock