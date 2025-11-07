Peloton Stock Spins Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) climbed on Friday after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 results after Thursday's closing bell.

Q1 Results:

Peloton reported quarterly earnings of three cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of one cent. Quarterly revenue came in at $550.8 million, beating the Street estimate of $539.81 million.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $2.49 billion to $2.5 billion, above the $2.45 billion analyst estimate.

"In this quarter leading up to the launch of our new equipment lineup and Peloton IQ, our team once again demonstrated the power of disciplined execution and focus," said Peloton CEO Peter Stern.

Expert Ideas:

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth highlighted Peloton's successful cost-cutting measures and operational efficiencies. The firm expects Peloton to return to growth in the second half of the year, particularly following product price increases and the expansion of offerings such as the Peloton Cross Training Series and Peloton IQ.

JPMorgan maintained a Neutral rating for Peloton, with a price target of $9, citing the company's solid brand but recognizing industry challenges and uncertain visibility for subscription revenue growth.

Other analysts also updated coverage on Peloton, including:

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $11 to $12.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating on Peloton Interactive and a $9 price target.

PTON Price Action: Peloton shares were up 9.31% at $7.33 on Friday afternoon, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

