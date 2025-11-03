FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock gained on Monday after it reported earnings for the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue of the sports-first live TV streaming platform declined 2.3% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $377.20 million, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $361.33 million.

Adjusted EPS of 2 cents beat the analyst consensus of a loss of 4 cents.

These results reflect Fubo’s performance before its merger last week with The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Hulu + Live TV business, which together form the sixth-largest Pay TV service in the U.S., serving nearly 6 million subscribers across North America.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 1.8% versus (7.1)% Y/Y, marking Fubo’s second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

North America Streaming revenue fell 2.3% year-over-year to $368.6 million. However, paid subscribers rose by 1.1% year-over-year to 1.631 million. The subscriber growth marked Fubo’s highest for a third quarter in its history.

In the Rest of World, revenue was $8.6 million, a 3.2% Y/Y decline, and paid subscribers declined 9.5% Y/Y to 342,000.

As of September 30, FuboTV held $280.3 million in cash and equivalents. The company used $(9.4) million in free cash flow in the quarter, compared to $(1.1) million from a year ago.

Price Action: Fubo stock is trading higher by 3.97% to $3.92 premarket at last check Monday.

