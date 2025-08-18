FuboTV FUBO deepened its sports-first strategy on Monday, announcing a multi-year content partnership with DAZN in Canada and a separate carriage deal in France through its Molotov subsidiary.

The agreements expand Fubo’s live sports lineup with marquee rights like the NFL, UEFA Champions League, and Ligue 1, strengthening its global positioning in premium sports streaming.

FuboTV and DAZN announced on Monday that they signed a multi-year partnership to expand their collaboration in Canada.

Also Read: FuboTV’s Margin Gains, NFL Bundle Plan Keep Analyst Bullish Despite Subscriber Dip

The agreement builds on their recent U.S. distribution deal and aims to deliver one of the most comprehensive sports lineups available to Canadian fans.

Under the deal, DAZN will add Fubo Sports Network to its Canadian platform. At the same time, Fubo will stream DAZN’s premium live sports, including exclusive rights to the NFL, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, English Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, top boxing events, and more.

DAZN subscribers in Canada can bundle Fubo Sports Network with their DAZN plan. In contrast, Fubo subscribers can purchase DAZN content as a standalone service or as part of Fubo’s robust subscription packages.

The partnership also brings DAZN Ringside, its 24/7 boxing channel, into Fubo’s Canadian lineup at no additional cost, enhancing value for subscribers.

Separately, FuboTV announced that its French subsidiary, Molotov, signed a non-exclusive carriage deal with Ligue 1 for the 2025/2026 season. The agreement brings Ligue 1+, the official broadcast service of France’s top professional soccer league, to Molotov subscribers and strengthens the platform’s sports-first positioning in France.

Through the partnership, Molotov customers can stream eight of the nine Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches live each gameday, with the ninth available on delay, alongside exclusive programming such as shows, replays, documentaries, and club-focused content.

The deal supports Molotov’s strategy to integrate premium sports into its broad entertainment ecosystem. As the only platform in France to offer both a comprehensive library of national television channels and Ligue 1, McDonald’s, and Molotov now pairs elite soccer with global competitions like the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Coupe de France through its carriage of TF1, M6, France TV, and more.

FuboTV stock gained over 191% year-to-date. The stock rose on August 8 on strong second-quarter 2025 earnings before reversing to trade 1% lower. Revenue fell 2.8% to $379.97 million, topping estimates, while adjusted EPS of 5 cents beat forecasts for a loss. North America streaming revenue dropped 3% to $371.3 million as paid subscribers slid 6.5% to 1.36 million, though still above preliminary guidance. Globally, revenue rose 4.7% to $8.7 million, with subscribers down 12.5% to 349,000.

The company filed a proxy seeking approval to merge with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV. Fubo plans to launch Fubo Sports and a Pay-Per-View option soon, while continuing to enhance its platform with features like Catch Up to Live and Game Highlights.

Price Action: FUBO stock is trading higher by 1.38% to $3.68 at last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock