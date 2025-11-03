CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is accelerating into its next growth phase as enterprises ramp up spending on AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, strengthening demand for its Falcon platform and expanding adoption across cloud, identity, and data protection modules.

The company's deep integration of artificial intelligence across its product suite has positioned it as a key beneficiary of the AI revolution reshaping cyber defense, fueling strong deal momentum and rising customer acquisitions heading into 2026.

Analyst Raises Price Forecast to $600

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating on CrowdStrike and increased the price forecast from $525 to $600.

Ives raised his price forecast on CrowdStrike, citing strong momentum across its cybersecurity platform and accelerating demand for AI-driven solutions.

The analyst said recent field checks show robust deal activity heading into next year, positioning CrowdStrike as one of the cybersecurity sector’s "stalwarts."

He noted that CrowdStrike continues to expand its market share among both new and existing customers as enterprises adopt its growing suite of security tools.

Ives highlighted that the company's strength lies in platform adoption across Cloud, Identity, and LogScale, along with better-than-expected performance in Data Protection and Charlotte AI.

The latter, he said, saw "considerable strength" in deal flow during the most recent quarter, which likely accelerated further through October.

AI as a Powerful Business Tailwind

The analyst emphasized that AI remains a powerful tailwind for CrowdStrike's business, with enterprises increasingly investing in AI-driven cybersecurity tools.

Since early 2025, revenue tied to AI-cyber products has surged well above year-ago levels. Ives expects this upward trajectory to continue.

The analyst added that CrowdStrike is seeing less discounting pressure while gaining new customers, reflecting its dominant position in the AI-cybersecurity market.

Falcon Platform: The Industry’s Gold Standard

According to the analyst, the company's Falcon platform remains a key competitive advantage, offering sticky, integrated solutions across the cybersecurity spectrum.

As hackers leverage AI to develop more sophisticated attacks, CrowdStrike's proactive use of AI across its product portfolio has made it a go-to provider for enterprises seeking to secure both IT and AI infrastructure.

Ives described CrowdStrike as the "gold standard for cybersecurity" and said it is still in the early stages of a multi-year growth story.

Projected Financials and Bullish Outlook

The analyst expects net new annual recurring revenue (NNARR) growth to reaccelerate in 2026 as enterprises expand their cybersecurity budgets to combat AI-driven threats.

He added that Wall Street continues to undervalue CrowdStrike's potential as a second- and third-order beneficiary of the AI revolution.

In a bullish scenario, Ives believes the stock could climb above $700 within a year if the company executes on its growth strategy. Ives projected third-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion and EPS of 94 cents.

Price Action: CRWD stock was trading higher by 0.78% to $547.23 premarket at last check Monday.

