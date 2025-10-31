Charter's Q3 Miss Sends Stock Lower As Internet, Video Losses Pile Up

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock dropped after it reported downbeat fiscal third-quarter 2025 results Friday.

The company clocked a quarterly revenue decline of 0.9% year-on-year to $13.67 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.74 billion.

EPS of $8.34 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.37.

The topline performance reflects lower residential video and advertising sales revenues.

Charter lost 109,000 internet customers compared to a decline of 110,000 in the year-ago period, which included the impact of disconnects related to the end of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program in the third quarter of 2024.

Charter’s residential video customers decreased by 70,000 compared to 294,000 in the previous year as streaming companies like Netflix gain traction.

Charter’s total mobile lines increased by 493,000 during the quarter, reaching 11.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. Now, let’s look at how its bigger rivals have scored.

T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) added 2.3 million postpaid customers in the third quarter — its most substantial gain ever and the best in the industry. The company also added 1 million postpaid phone customers, its highest third-quarter increase in more than a decade.

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) added 405,000 postpaid phone customers, slightly up from 403,000 a year earlier. T-Mobile’s postpaid net account additions rose 26% year-over-year to 396,000, another record-setting and industry-leading result.

Charter’s adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 20 bps to 40.7%.

The quarterly free cash flow of $1.62 billion remained firm Y/Y, primarily driven by higher net cash flows from operating activities.

As of Sept. 30, Charter served 29.79 million residential and SMB Internet customers.

Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.5 billion during the quarter. As of Sept. 30, the company held $464 million in cash and equivalents.

Charter CEO Chris Winfrey stated that the company is operating well in a competitive environment.

2025 Outlook: Charter Communications now expects capital expenditures (capex) of approximately $11.5 billion (down from the prior forecast of $12 billion) versus $11.3 billion in fiscal 2024.

CHTR Price Action: Charter Communications shares were down 2.27% at $225.67 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

