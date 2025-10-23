T-Mobile Raises Outlook, So Why Is Wall Street Selling?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock dropped slightly after it released its third-quarter results on Thursday.

Earnings Detail

T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.39.

Quarterly revenue came in at $21.96 billion, which exceeded the Street estimate of $21.92 billion and is up from the revenue of $20.16 billion reported for the same period last year.

For the third quarter, T-Mobile reported postpaid net customer additions of 2.3 million, best-ever and best in the industry.

The quarterly postpaid phone net customer additions were 1.0 million, the highest in the third quarter over a decade and the best in the industry.

Rival AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) reported 405,000 postpaid phone net additions, an increase from 403,000 in the prior year.

T-Mobile reported quarterly postpaid net account additions of 396,000, up 26% year-over-year, marking the best-ever and best-in-industry performance.

It reported quarterly total broadband net customer additions of 560,000, up 34% year-over-year, the best in the industry. This includes 506,000 5G broadband net customer additions, up 22% year-over-year, and 54,000 fiber net customer additions.

T-Mobile bolstered its subscriber numbers by absorbing 4.5 million customers from its August acquisition of US Cellular and attracting new users during the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 17 launch in September.

According to Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products, new iPhone releases consistently prompt consumers to shop for better mobile plans, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Service revenues of $18.2 billion increased 9% year-over-year, representing the best industry growth.

Postpaid service revenues of $14.9 billion increased 12% year-over-year, representing the best industry growth.

Net Income Decline

These results mark the final quarter under outgoing CEO Mike Sievert, who will pass leadership to COO Srini Gopalan on November 1. Gopalan is expected to steer the company’s expansion into fiber internet, which includes integrating the recently acquired Metronet.

Net income of $2.71 billion, declined from $3.06 billion a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 21% year-over-year to $7.5 billion.

Adjusted free cash flow declined to $4.82 billion, from $5.16 billion a year ago.

Outlook

T-Mobile now sees fiscal 2025 postpaid net customer additions between 7.2 million and 7.4 million (an increase from prior guidance of 6.1 million to 6.4 million).

This includes approximately 3.3 million postpaid phone net customer additions (up from previous guidance of 2.95 million to 3.1 million postpaid phone net customer additions) and approximately 130,000 fiber net customer additions (up from prior guidance of 100,000).

TMUS Price Action: T-Mobile US shares were down 2.65% at $221.38 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Walter Cicchetti via Shutterstock