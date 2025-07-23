T-Mobile Stock Climbs After Q2 Results 'Crushed' Growth Records

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.68. Quarterly revenue came in at $21.13 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $20.98 billion and is up from revenue of $19.77 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Quantum Stock Tracker: Rigetti Achieves Major Breakthrough, But Jim Cramer Names Another Stock To ‘Own’

For the second quarter, T-Mobile reported:

Postpaid net customer additions of 1.7 million.

Postpaid phone net customer additions of 830,000.

Postpaid net account additions of 318,000, up 6% year-over-year, best in industry

5G broadband net customer additions of 454,000, up 12% year-over-year

Service revenues of $17.4 billion grew 6% year-over-year

Postpaid service revenues of $14.1 billion grew 9% year-over-year

Net income of $3.2 billion

“T-Mobile crushed our own growth records with the best-ever total postpaid and postpaid phone nets in a second quarter in our history,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

“T-Mobile is now America’s Best Network. When you combine that with the incredible value that we have always been famous for, it should surprise no one that customers are switching to the Un-carrier at a record pace,” he added.

Outlook: T-Mobile now sees fiscal 2025 postpaid net customer additions between 6.1 million and 6.4 million, an increase from prior guidance of 5.5 million to 6 million, including 2.95 million to 3.1 million postpaid phone net customer additions and approximately 100,000 fiber net customer additions.

TMUS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, T-Mobile stock was up 5.16% at $246 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock