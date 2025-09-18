Olive Garden-Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
September 18, 2025

Olive Garden Parent's Stock Tanks After Quarterly Miss Even As Outlook Remains Strong

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI shares tumbled nearly 10% Thursday after the Olive Garden parent posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, overshadowing double-digit sales growth fueled by acquisitions and steady same-restaurant gains.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.97, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.00.

Quarterly sales of $3.004 billion missed the Street view of $3.040 billion.

Total sales increased 10.4%, driven by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 4.7% and sales from the acquisition of 103 Chuy’s Tex Mex restaurants and 22 net new restaurants, Darden said in a press release.

Same-restaurant sales at Olive Garden rose 5.9% and LongHorn Steakhouse climbed 5.5%. Fine Dining same-restaurant sales slipped 0.2%, while Other Business grew 3.3%.

Olive Garden sales in the quarter under review were $1.301 billion, higher than $1.209 billion a year ago. Segment profit inched higher to $267.6 million, compared with $250.1 million in the year-ago period.

“We had a strong start to the fiscal year with same-restaurant sales and earnings growth that exceeded our expectations,” said Darden President & CEO Rick Cardenas

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $211 million, with inventories worth $309.6 million.

Darden declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 3.

During the quarter, the firm repurchased approximately 0.9 million shares of its common stock for a total of $183 million.

As of the end of the first quarter, the company had $865 million remaining under the current $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Darden Restaurants reaffirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $10.50–$10.70, compared with the $10.68 consensus estimate.

It also raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $12.983 billion–$13.104 billion from $12.922 billion–$13.043 billion, versus the $13.078 billion Street estimate.

Price Action: DRI shares were trading lower by 9.7% to $188.55 at last check Thursday.

Overview
