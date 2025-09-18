DARDEN RESTAURANTS logo on wall
September 18, 2025 3:43 AM 1 min read

Darden Restaurants, Factset Research And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Darden shares gained 1% to $210.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Bullish BLSH posted a profit for the second quarter after Wednesday’s closing bell. Bullish reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.03 per share. The company reported $58.63 million in revenue, which is up from revenue of $49.57 million from the same period last year. Bullish shares gained 2.1% to $55.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Factset Research Systems Inc. FDS to post quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $593.45 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Factset Research shares gained 1.2% to $339.91 in after-hours trading.

  • 89bio Inc. ETNB agreed to be acquired by Roche for $14.50 per share in cash at closing, representing around a 79% premium to 89bio’s closing stock price on Sept. 17. 89bio shares gained 1.4% to close at $8.08 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts expect FedEx Corp. FDX to post quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $21.67 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.1% to $226.06 in after-hours trading.

