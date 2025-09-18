Darden Restaurants, Factset Research And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Darden shares gained 1% to $210.95 in after-hours trading.

Bullish BLSH posted a profit for the second quarter after Wednesday's closing bell. Bullish reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.03 per share. The company reported $58.63 million in revenue, which is up from revenue of $49.57 million from the same period last year. Bullish shares gained 2.1% to $55.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Factset Research Systems Inc. FDS to post quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $593.45 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Factset Research shares gained 1.2% to $339.91 in after-hours trading.

89bio Inc. ETNB agreed to be acquired by Roche for $14.50 per share in cash at closing, representing around a 79% premium to 89bio’s closing stock price on Sept. 17. 89bio shares gained 1.4% to close at $8.08 on Wednesday.

Analysts expect FedEx Corp. FDX to post quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $21.67 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.1% to $226.06 in after-hours trading.

