Performance Food Group Company PFGC shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.45.

Quarterly sales of $16.938 billion outpaced the Street view of $16.860 billion (+11.5% year over year).

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter under review increased 19.9% to $546.9 million.

Total case volume increased 11.9% year over year, with total organic case volume increasing 3.9%, benefiting from a 5.9% increase in organic independent cases and growth in cases sold to Foodservice’s chain business.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 grew 14.6% to $2 billion.

The gross profit increase was driven by recent acquisitions as well as cost of goods sold optimization through procurement efficiencies.

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased $35 million year-over-year to $131.5 million. The decrease was primarily a result of an increase in depreciation and amortization.

In fiscal year 2025, the firm provided $1.210 billion in cash flow from operating activities compared to $1.163 billion in cash flow from operating activities in the prior year period.

Performance Food Group's exclusive brands include Braveheart Black Angus Beef, Empire's Treasure and Bay Winds seafood, Peak fresh produce, Heritage Ovens baked goods, and Bountiful Harvest fruits and vegetables, all available solely through its distribution network.

Outlook

Performance Food Group expects first-quarter sales between $16.60 billion and $16.90 billion, compared to the $16.916 billion consensus estimate.

The company sees adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $465 million to $485 million.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company expects net sales to be in a range of approximately $67 billion to $68 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.

Price Action: PFGC shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $100.06 at last check Wednesday.

