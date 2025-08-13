Elon Musk's Tesla Diner Shocks Fans With Massive Menu Cuts And Reduced Hours Just Weeks After Opening

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. TSLA diner, which opened to much fanfare, has made significant changes to its menu and operating hours, sparking a wave of reactions.

Tesla Diner Trims Menu Amid High Demand, Cuts Hours

The Tesla Diner, a combination of a charging station and a restaurant, has made substantial changes to its menu, Fortune reported, citing Eater. The diner, which opened less than three weeks ago, has reduced its menu to just five sandwiches, two sides, and two flavors of pie. Several items, including the veggie burger and ‘all-day breakfast’ options, have been removed or are now only available in the morning. The Tesla Diner has also reduced its fountain-drink options.

Check out the current price of TSLA stock here.

Chef Eric Greenspan told Eater that the menu was downsized due to “unprecedented demand” and would be “forever evolving.”

The Tesla Diner, initially promoted as a round-the-clock spot, now operates between 6 a.m. and midnight, with reports indicating that non-Tesla owners have been barred from charging their vehicles at the site.

SEE ALSO: Mark Cuban Tells Governors Not To Let The Federal Government Take TikTok—’It’ll Only Get Worse’

Elon Musk’s Initial Vision With Tesla Diner Fizzles

The Tesla Diner, located in Hollywood, Los Angeles, was unveiled by Musk in July 2025, with the opening drawing a crowd of enthusiastic Tesla fans.

However, the diner soon became the focal point of the ongoing “Tesla Takedown” protests, with demonstrators targeting the retro-futuristic eatery due to Musk’s role in reducing U.S. government spending. The recent changes to the diner’s menu and hours are likely to fuel further debate and scrutiny.

Elon Musk said that if the Tesla Diner succeeds, the company plans to roll it out in major cities worldwide and at Supercharger sites along long-distance routes.

Despite the diner’s initial popularity, the changes may impact its future success. The reaction from Tesla fans and the wider public, as well as the impact on Tesla’s stock, remains to be seen.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.