August 5, 2025 12:40 PM 2 min read

Jacobs Solutions Delivers Big For Q3 With Infrastructure, Consulting: Here's Why Investors Are Paying Attention

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Jacobs Solutions Inc J stock gained on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results. Revenue rose 5.1% year-over-year to $3.03 billion, topping the $2.23 billion analyst consensus estimate.

J shares are trending up today. Track live prices here.

Adjusted revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $2.23 billion.

Also Read: Jacobs Delivers Mixed Q2: Revenue Tops, Guidance Held, AMTM Loss Weighs On Results

Adjusted EPS was $1.62, up from $1.30 a year ago, above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55.

Gross margin was flat Y/Y at 25.0%, and gross profit rose 5.2% to $758.41 million. Operating margin expanded 182 bps to 7.8% Y/Y, and operating profit rose 37.4% to $235.01 million.

Jacobs Solutions reported a $27.4 million mark-to-market loss on the AMTM investment, lowering the quarter’s GAAP net income.

The quarterly backlog reached $22.7 billion, up 14.3% Y/Y, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x (1.2x on a trailing twelve-month basis).

Operating cash used in operating activities for the quarter totaled $292.6 million, compared to $482.6 million a year ago.

The company repurchased $101 million in shares during the quarter and $653 million year-to-date.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Chair and CEO Bob Pragada reported that Jacobs delivered strong third-quarter results, driven by robust revenue growth in Infrastructure and advanced Facilities (I&AF) and PA Consulting. He noted that I&AF growth was led by strength in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Energy and Power, Water, and Transportation sectors. PA Consulting also maintained strong momentum, with third-quarter revenue rising 15% Y/Y due to increased spending across both public and private sectors.

2025 Outlook: Jacobs Solutions sees adjusted net revenue growing approximately 5.5% Y/Y (prior mid-to-high single digits), with an EBITDA margin of approximately 13.9% (prior 13.8-14%) and reiterated FCF conversion exceeding 100% of net income.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $6-6.10 (prior $5.85-$6.20) versus the $6 analyst consensus estimate for 2025.

Jacobs Solutions’ stock gained over 8% year-to-date.

In May, Jim Cramer preferred Jacobs Solutions over Fluor Corp FLR on CNBC’s Mad Money, saying he would buy Jacobs when it comes to engineering and construction stocks. The stock also got a boost from Saudi Arabia’s commitment of $600 billion to U.S. sectors, including tech, defense, and healthcare.

J Price Action: Jacobs Solutions shares are trading higher by 2.57% at $143.51 at publication on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock

J Logo
JJacobs Solutions Inc
$143.902.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
60.83
Growth
29.48
Quality
45.89
Value
24.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FLR Logo
FLRFluor Corp
$41.203.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved