Fox Delivers Blockbuster Quarter, Powered By Super Bowl And Streaming Surge

Fox Corp FOX FOXA reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion. That’s up from $3.09 billion a year ago, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $4.16 billion.

Adjusted net income was $581 million, or $1.27 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents. It was $423 million or 90 cents per share a year ago.

The stock gained after the report.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenues of $1.53 billion, an increase of 7% Y/Y. Television reported quarterly segment revenues of $1.71 billion, representing a 6% year-over-year increase.

Affiliate fee revenues increased by 3% to $1.91 billion. Television saw 4% growth and cable networking programming saw a 2% increase.

Ad revenues spiked 26% to $1.08 billion, thanks to Super Bowl LIX, politics and growth led by the Tubi AVOD service.

The company generated $1.51 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter. It held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.

Dividend and Buyback: Fox’s board authorized an increase in the semi-annual dividend and declared a 28-cent dividend per Class A and Class B share (up from prior 27 cents). The company announced today that its board authorized an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases of its Class A and Class B Common Stock, raising the total repurchase authorization to $12 billion.

Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch highlighted that FOX delivered an outstanding performance in fiscal 2025, achieving record financial results and broad-based strength across its businesses while investing in digital growth assets. He emphasized that FOX enters fiscal 2026 with strong operational and financial momentum, anticipating an exciting year that includes the launch of FOX One.

FOXA stock gained over 17% year-to-date.

Price Action: FOXA stock is down 2.9% at $52.32 at last check on Tuesday.

