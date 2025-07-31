July 31, 2025 12:00 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Shake Shack Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shake Shack, Inc. SHAK shares are trading lower by more than 16.6% at last check on Thursday.

The burger chain reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents.

Also Read: Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Quarterly sales of $356.466 million (+12.6% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $352.299 million.

System-wide sales reached $549.9 million, up 13.7% compared to the year-ago period. Same-Shack sales increased by 1.8% year-over-year.

Operating income rose to $22.4 million from $10.8 million year over year. Restaurant-level profit totaled $82.2 million (up 22.5% year over year), representing 23.9% of Shack sales. Restaurant-level profit margin improved 190 basis points to 23.9% of Shack sales.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 24.8% on a year-over-year basis to $59 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.5%, higher than 14.9% in the year-ago period.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Shake Shack opened 13 new company-operated locations during the quarter, including two drive-thru locations, plus nine new licensed Shacks.

Outlook: The firm expects third-quarter sales to range between $358.0 million and $364.0 million, compared to the analyst estimate of $362.9 million. Shake Shack projects a third-quarter restaurant-level profit margin of 22% to 22.5%.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 sales outlook of $1.400 billion to $1.500 billion, in line with the $1.445 billion consensus estimate. Restaurant-level profit margin is projected to be 22.5%.

In the coming three years, restaurant-level margin is expected to expand by at least 50 basis points each year.

Now Read This:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SHAK Logo
SHAKShake Shack Inc
$118.10-16.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.91
Growth
89.31
Quality
N/A
Value
9.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved