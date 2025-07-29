AstraZeneca Q2 Sales Beat Estimates On Strong Cancer Drugs Revenues, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

AstraZeneca Plc AZN on Tuesday reported second-quarter 2025 sales of $14.46 billion, up 12% year over year (+11% at constant currency), marginally beating the consensus of $14.07 billion, driven by double-digit growth in oncology and biopharmaceuticals.

The company's adjusted EPADS reached $1.08, missing the consensus of $1.10. The adjusted EPS was $2.17 (1 ADR = 2 Common Shares).

AstraZeneca's top business, oncology (cancer), accounted for 44% of total sales. It increased 18% (up 18% on constant currency) to $6.31 billion.

Tagrisso sales were up 13% to $1.81 billion (12% at CER), Imfinzi revenues were up 27% (+26%) to $1.46 billion, Calquence sales increased 10% to $872 million, Lynparza sales increased 13% (+11%) to $838 million, and Enhertu revenue was up 41% (42% at CER) to $666 million.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted Priority Review in the U.S. for AstraZeneca's supplemental Biologics License Application for Imfinzi (durvalumab) for resectable, early-stage and locally advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism (CVRM) sales accounted for 23%, which increased by 3% (up 3% at CER) to $3.64 billion.

The largest selling drug in the segment, Farxiga, accounted for 15% of sales.

It was up 11% (10% at CER) to $2.15 billion.

Respiratory & Immunology (R&I) sales increased 13% (12% CER) to $2.15 billion.

Symbicort revenues fell 1% (-1% CER) to $715 million, and Fasenra sales increased 19% (+18%) to $502 million.

Rare Disease drug sales increased by 7% to $2.94 billion.

Ultomiris sales were up 25% (23% at CER) to $1.18 billion, offset by a 24% decline in Soliris (-22% at CER) to $530 million.

China's sales accounted for 12% of quarterly sales, up 5% on a reported basis to $1.71 billion (+5% at CER).

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, commented on Tuesday, "Our strong momentum in revenue growth continued through the first half of the year, and the delivery from our broad and diverse pipeline has been excellent, with 12 positive key Phase III trial readouts, including for baxdrostat, gefurulimab, and Tagrisso, in just the past few weeks.”

Guidance: For fiscal year 2025, AstraZeneca reaffirms total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage and core EPS to increase by a low double-digit percentage.

Pipeline Update: AstraZeneca removed three phase 1 underdevelopment assets from its pipeline, including:

AZD5851 GPC3 CAR-T hepatocellular carcinoma

AZD6422 CLDN18.2 CAR-T solid tumors.

NT-125 autologous, fully-individualised, multi-specific TCR-T targeting neoantigens in solid tumors.

The company also removed an additional indication for zibotentan/dapagliflozin, an endothelin A receptor antagonist/SGLT2 inhibitor, for liver cirrhosis.

Price Action: AZN stock is up 2.60% at $73.70 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

