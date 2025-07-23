July 23, 2025 12:56 PM 2 min read

Why Thermo Fischer Stock Is Rising Wednesday

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO on Wednesday reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.36 per share, beating the street view of $5.23.

Quarterly sales of $10.86 billion increased 3% year-over-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Organic revenue growth was 2%.

“The agility of our organization, powered by the PPI Business System, allowed us to effectively adapt to current market conditions, actively manage our cost base and deliver strong operational results in the second quarter,” said Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The company said, “PPI is helping us adjust our supply chains in the tariff environment and to actively manage our cost base.”

Also Read: Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock: Big Upside Potential After Sluggishness Through November?

Management Change: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced Stephen Williamson, senior vice president and CFO, has decided to retire from the company, effective March 31, 2026.

The company’s board of directors appointed Jim Meyer, vice president of financial operations, to succeed Williamson as CFO, effective March 1, 2026.

Guidance: During an earnings conference call, Thermo Fisher Scientific forecasts 2025 revenue of $43.6 billion-$44.2 billion, compared to prior guidance of $43.3 billion-$44.2 billion and the consensus of $43.71 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings of $22.22-$22.84 per share, compared to prior guidance of $21.76-$22.84 and consensus of $22.33. The company adds that the U.S.-China tariff situation has improved significantly compared to prior assumptions.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Last week, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Sanofi SA SNY to enable additional U.S. drug product manufacturing. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will acquire Sanofi’s steriles manufacturing site in Ridgefield, New Jersey, and continue to manufacture a portfolio of therapies for Sanofi.

In addition, Thermo Fisher will expand use of the site to meet the growing demand from pharma and biotech customers for U.S. manufacturing capacity.

The Ridgefield site is a sterile fill-finish and packaging facility with over 200 employees who will join Thermo Fisher following the completion of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, Sanofi’s Ridgefield facility will become part of Thermo Fisher’s pharma services business within its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

Price Action: TMO stock is up 13.2% at $483.94 at the last check on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

TMO Logo
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc
$472.7510.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.37
Growth
61.68
Quality
39.21
Value
24.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SNY Logo
SNYSanofi SA
$49.431.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved