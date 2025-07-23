Why Thermo Fischer Stock Is Rising Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO on Wednesday reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.36 per share, beating the street view of $5.23.

Quarterly sales of $10.86 billion increased 3% year-over-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Organic revenue growth was 2%.

“The agility of our organization, powered by the PPI Business System, allowed us to effectively adapt to current market conditions, actively manage our cost base and deliver strong operational results in the second quarter,” said Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The company said, “PPI is helping us adjust our supply chains in the tariff environment and to actively manage our cost base.”

Management Change: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced Stephen Williamson, senior vice president and CFO, has decided to retire from the company, effective March 31, 2026.

The company’s board of directors appointed Jim Meyer, vice president of financial operations, to succeed Williamson as CFO, effective March 1, 2026.

Guidance: During an earnings conference call, Thermo Fisher Scientific forecasts 2025 revenue of $43.6 billion-$44.2 billion, compared to prior guidance of $43.3 billion-$44.2 billion and the consensus of $43.71 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings of $22.22-$22.84 per share, compared to prior guidance of $21.76-$22.84 and consensus of $22.33. The company adds that the U.S.-China tariff situation has improved significantly compared to prior assumptions.

Last week, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Sanofi SA SNY to enable additional U.S. drug product manufacturing. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will acquire Sanofi’s steriles manufacturing site in Ridgefield, New Jersey, and continue to manufacture a portfolio of therapies for Sanofi.

In addition, Thermo Fisher will expand use of the site to meet the growing demand from pharma and biotech customers for U.S. manufacturing capacity.

The Ridgefield site is a sterile fill-finish and packaging facility with over 200 employees who will join Thermo Fisher following the completion of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, Sanofi’s Ridgefield facility will become part of Thermo Fisher’s pharma services business within its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

Price Action: TMO stock is up 13.2% at $483.94 at the last check on Wednesday.

