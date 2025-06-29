This Everyday Investor Built a $2 Million Portfolio From Just One Stock — Here's the Company

In a bold move that defies traditional investment advice, an everyday investor named Etienne Breton has built a $2 million portfolio by investing exclusively in software firm Palantir PLTR.

What Happened: Breton began buying Palantir shares shortly after the company’s public debut in late 2020. Despite the stock’s initial struggles, he persisted in expanding his position. His investment in Palantir now stands at nearly $2.5 million, comprising 17,800 shares and an additional 2,000 on margin.

Palantir, which has experienced an 80% surge in 2025, is the only stock in Breton’s portfolio. “I tried to identify very extraordinary companies. I didn’t want to diversify,” he told Insider. His strategy proved successful, especially after the launch of Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform in 2023.

Breton also employed various options strategies to generate income on his underlying shares and continue purchasing Palantir.

He sold covered calls, borrowed money to buy more shares, and sold call options on them, creating a steady income stream. He continues to gradually add to his Palantir position using the premiums he receives on his covered calls.

Also Read: Small Investment Bank Tied to Trump’s Sons Facilitated $120 Million Trading Windfall

Despite the risk of having a significant portion of his net worth tied up in Palantir, Breton is also buying Long-Term Equity Anticipation Securities (LEAPs), which allow him to earn income on his underlying shares while still benefiting from potential upside.

“I’m now planning my retirement, which is approaching much sooner than I ever expected,” Breton added, indicating that he might explore some business projects in the future.

Why It Matters: Breton’s success story underscores the potential rewards of a focused investment strategy, albeit with high risks.

His experience with Palantir also highlights the company’s strong performance, which has been bolstered by the launch of its AI platform.

However, his strategy of tying up a large portion of his net worth in a single stock is not typically recommended due to the associated risks.

Read Next

Study: Investor Fears of Crash Could Actually Fuel Stock Market Performance

Image: Shutterstock/Spyro the Dragon