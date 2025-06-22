Small Investment Bank Tied to Trump's Sons Facilitated $120 Million Trading Windfall

A minor investment bank, guided by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, has enabled a relatively unknown toymaker to make a profitable shift to cryptocurrency, causing its stock to skyrocket by more than 500%.

What Happened: Dominari Holdings Inc., where the Trump brothers are advisors, played a key role in two transactions within a month that resulted in a $120 million profit.

Dominari initially helped an investment fund, overseen by its senior executive Soo Yu, to purchase a stake in the struggling toymaker SRM Entertainment Inc.

Last week, SRM revealed plans to rebrand as Tron Inc., with crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun joining as an advisor. This announcement caused SRM’s stock to jump from less than $2 to over $9, yielding significant profits for Dominari, Soo Yu, and the fund she manages, reports Bloomberg.

The fund’s stake, acquired for $5 million in May, was valued at $127 million by Tuesday night.

While the Trump family holds advisory positions at Dominari, there is no proof of their participation in these transactions.

Nonetheless, this swift profit contributes to the financial wins of executives linked with the Trump family over the past year, especially in the cryptocurrency sector.

SRM’s metamorphosis includes a strategic shift towards buying virtual tokens associated with Sun’s crypto platform. This step signifies another expansion to the growing network of crypto-related ventures connected to Trump allies.

Although the ultimate recipients of the investment fund’s successful wager are yet to be determined, Dominari and Yu were given warrants for their involvement in the May deal, which rose in value from $230,000 to $3.8 million by Tuesday.

Why It Matters: The sudden windfall for SRM Entertainment Inc., now Tron Inc., highlights the growing influence of cryptocurrency in reshaping traditional industries.

The involvement of high-profile figures such as the Trump brothers and Justin Sun further underscores the mainstream acceptance of digital currencies.

This event also draws attention to the potential for significant financial gains in the crypto sector, even for struggling businesses.

Image: Shutterstock/Consolidated News Photos