Bitcoin's $111,000 Move Puts Satoshi Nakamoto Above Nvidia's Jensen Huang In Personal Wealth - Where Would The Mysterious Crypto Founder Rank Among Global Billionaires?

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin BTC/USD, is now wealthier than Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of the world’s largest semiconductor firm, Nvidia.

What happened: The cryptocurrency address linked to Satoshi held about $121.80 billion worth of Bitcoin at the time of writing, according to blockchain analytics firm Arkham.

According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list, Huang had an estimated wealth of $115 billion as of this writing. A few days back, Satoshi pipped Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in personal fortune.

Had Satoshi been ranked on Forbes' list, they would be the 11th-wealthiest person on the planet.

It is collectively believed that Satoshi owns roughly 1.1 million Bitcoin, making them the largest BTC whale.

See Also: Coinbase Says DOJ Probing Latest Attack On Its Platform, Clarifies Its Not The ‘Subject’ Of The Investigation

Why It Matters: Nakamoto's true identity has been a subject of intense speculation since the inception of Bitcoin in 2009. Various figures, including Bitcoin Core developers Peter Todd, Len Sassaman, and Nick Szabo have been linked to the mysterious personality over the years.

The surge in Satoshi's wealth follows a spectacular Bitcoin rally that has sent the world's largest cryptocurrency past its previous highs. The asset's market capitalization has surpassed many Wall Street giants, including Amazon and Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $111,774.17. up 4.66% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Szabolcs Magyar On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: