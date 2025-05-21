Michael Saylor Drops 'Back To The Future' Reference To Promote Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Flaunts Its Own DeLorean Links

Strategy Inc. MSTR Chairman Michael Saylor used the classic DeLorean sports car and the science fiction film franchise “Back to the Future” to advocate for Bitcoin BTC/USD on Tuesday.

What happened: Saylor is known for sharing AI-generated photos and videos of himself to advocate for the apex cryptocurrency.

His latest X post showed him wearing an orange puffer vest over a blue denim jacket, very similar to the costume worn by the protagonist of the 1985 film “Back to the Future.”

Behind Saylor is a DeLorean DMC-12, the car used as the time machine in the movie, with its gull-wing doors open. The car featured a Bitcoin logo.

Saylor wrote, “Once you all have bitcoin, I’ll go back to the future.”

Interestingly, the official Shiba Inu SHIB/USD X account chimed in, using the opportunity to promote their own ecosystem.

"Bitcoin may be digital gold, but SHIB is digital culture," Shiba Inu wrote. "The future isn't just store of value… it's meme-fuelled, community-driven velocity."

Shiba Inu also drew attention to their partnership with DeLorean Labs, the Web3 arm of the now-defunct DeLorean Motor Company. Notably, the two brands teamed up for a non-fungible token giveaway initiative in November 2024.

"DeLorean Labs is building the roads we race on," Shiba Inu said, hinting at a major collaboration.

DeLorean Labs didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: Coinbase Says DOJ Probing Latest Attack On Its Platform, Clarifies Its Not The ‘Subject’ Of The Investigation

Why It Matters: The DMC was an American car manufacturer founded by John DeLorean in 1975. It produced just one model, from early 1981 to late 1982—a slick, futuristic two-seater DeLorean sports car notable for its funky gull-wing doors. However, the vehicle ran into financial difficulties soon after. The company filed for bankruptcy in 1982 and ceased production after a brief period.

Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who designed the DMC DeLorean that featured in “Back to the Future,” has noted similarities in the brushed stainless-steel outer body panels with Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $107,813.81, up 2.07% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SHIB traded at $0.00001487, up 2.04% in the last 24 hours.

Photo Courtesy: Digital Pixel on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: