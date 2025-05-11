Michael Saylor Harnesses AI To Drive Home An Important Message On Bitcoin: 'It's Going Up Forever'

Strategy Inc. MSTR executive chairman Michael Saylor on Sunday posted a cute AI-generated video of his child persona discussing Bitcoin’s BTC/USD optimistic outlook with cryptocurrency journalist Laura Shin.

What happened: In the video, Saylor's kid version responds to a question from Shin's kid version about whether Strategy would ever sell Bitcoin during market downturns.

The child, in Saylor’s voice, dismisses the idea of selling Bitcoin, calling the apex cryptocurrency a "technically superior" asset to major fiat currencies, including the dollar.

"The point is if if you have the superior asset, it’s going up forever, Laura," the junior Saylor said.

In case you were wondering, the AI interaction mimicked their actual March 2021 interaction.

See Also: Ethereum Flat After Pectra Upgrade, But Analyst Foresees Overhaul ‘Tailwind’ That Could Take ETH Above $2,000

Why It Matters: Saylor's advocacy came while the Bitcoin market was experiencing a significant upturn, regaining its $100,000 threshold and proceeding toward all-time highs.

Positive macroeconomic events, such as the U.S.-China trade agreement, have contributed to the rebound.

It's worth reminding that Saylor's firm, Strategy, is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, sitting on a stockpile worth $57.6 billion as of this writing, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $103,765.15, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Strategy closed 0.40% higher at $416.03 during Friday's regular session.

MSTR demonstrated a very high momentum score—a measure of the stock's relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes—as of this writing. If you want to know which other Bitcoin-buying companies possess a high momentum, visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings.

Shutterstock/Quality Stock Arts

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: