Anthony Scaramucci Compares Trump's Crypto Policy To Mar-A-Lago Buffet: 'You Have To Eat Everything At The Table'

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, commented on President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency policies, asserting that the healthy developments around legislation and regulatory clarity were marred by his family’s involvement in the space.

What Happened: In an interview with cryptocurrency veteran Anthony Pompliano that aired Wednesday, Scaramucci said he disliked Trump’s policies, including those on tariffs and trade, but believed they may end up being a win-win for Bitcoin BTC/USD.

“If you’re going to have mayhem in the markets, mayhem in the global trading system, I think more people will lean on Bitcoin. I think you’re making a bold case for Bitcoin,” Scaramucci said, emphasizing the apex coin’s safe haven narrative.

Scaramucci praised the progress in cryptocurrency and stablecoin legislation under Trump but flagged concerns around the Trump family's cryptocurrency ventures, including the Official Trump TRUMP/USD and the USD1 stablecoin.

Scaramucci compared the situation to a buffet at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where one can’t pick and choose the right policies they want.

“You can’t do that. With Donald Trump, you have to eat everything at the table,” the former White House Communications Director said.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments come in the wake of his previous acknowledgment of the Trump administration’s improved approach to cryptocurrency regulation. He said that the current administration has “smarter” people involved in formulating cryptocurrency regulation.

At the Financial Times Digital Asset Summit, he gave a "B-plus, A-minus" rating to the Trump administration on cryptocurrency, praising crypto czar David Sacks for building bridges with Democratic lawmakers.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $99,083.96, up 2.56% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

