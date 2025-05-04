World Liberty's Stablecoin In $2 Billion Deal, SoFi Reintroduces Crypto And Riot Platforms' Q1 Results: This Week In Crypto

The weekend was a whirlwind of activity in the financial world, with a particular focus on cryptocurrencies. From Peter Schiff’s surprising preference for Dogecoin over Bitcoin to Riot Platforms’ Q1 results, there was no shortage of intriguing developments. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Peter Schiff Prefers Dogecoin Over Bitcoin

Known for his criticism of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Peter Schiff has made headlines by expressing a preference for Dogecoin, a meme-based cryptocurrency, over the leading digital currency. Schiff’s stance on Bitcoin has always been critical, questioning its value and the investment rationale of its holders.

Riot Platforms’ Q1 Results

Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT reported its Q1 financial results after market close on Thursday. The company saw a significant increase in total revenue from $79.3 million in the prior year’s quarter, primarily driven by a $71.5 million increase in Bitcoin mining revenue.

Classover Holdings’ $400 Million Equity Deal

Classover Holdings Inc. announced a $400 million equity purchase facility agreement with Solana Strategies Holdings. The funds will support working capital, acquisitions, and a new treasury strategy centered around Solana tokens.

SoFi Reintroduces Crypto

SoFi Technologies SOFI plans to reintroduce cryptocurrency investing by the end of 2025, following a major shift in the regulatory environment under the Trump administration. SoFi had previously discontinued its crypto investment services in late 2023 due to heightened federal scrutiny of digital assets.

World Liberty’s Stablecoin In $2 Billion Deal

Eric Trump announced that the Trump family-backed stablecoin USD1 will be used to close a $2 billion deal with cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The announcement was made at the Token2049 cryptocurrency conference in Dubai.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Image Via Shutterstock