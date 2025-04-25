Fartcoin Might Capture The Meme Coin Spotlight In 2025, But These Gold-Backed Cryptocurrencies Have Outpaced Its Growth In Recent Trends

Fartcoin‘s impressive price surge has become one of the most discussed topics in the cryptocurrency world, as many are still adjusting to its unconventional branding and strong performance despite macroeconomic challenges.

What happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin has surged by 77.61% over the past month, making it the second-best-performing cryptocurrency during this time. It has also gained over $450 million in market capitalization, now ranking as the sixth-largest memecoin.

These gains have come at a time when trade tensions dominated headlines. Fartcoin withstood President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures against key partners, which sent stock and cryptocurrency heavyweights like Bitcoin BTC/USD plunging.

FARTCOIN topped out at $2.61 in January and then crashed by over 90% over the next two months before beginning a bullish rebound. Its year-to-date gains stood at 18%.

On the other hand, cryptocurrency derivatives of gold have netted higher returns.

Tether Gold and PAX Gold, both backed by physical gold, were among the safest cryptocurrency bets this year, yielding over 26%.

Their rise has followed the increasing demand for gold as a haven, as spot gold itself has risen 25.77% year-to-date.

Cryptocurrency YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 6:30 a.m. ET) Tether Gold XAUT/USD +26.31% $3,312.35 Pax Gold PAXG/USD +26.24% $3,317.17 Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +18.05% $1.10

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.

