Isaac Newton-inspired Crypto Defies Gravity, Soars 7600% Since The Year Began

A cryptocurrency project inspired by scientific great Isaac Newton has quietly made waves this year, with its native coin's year-to-date explosion leaving reputable names far behind.

What happened: AB (AB), formerly Newton Project NEW/USD, has skyrocketed 7602% year-to-date to become the cryptocurrency market's most successful token in 2025.

The disparity in gains between AB and the rest of the market was staggering. Onyxcoin (XCN), the second-highest gainer this year, returned 676%, which is a fraction of what AB achieved.

Launched in 2018, the Newton Project is a decentralized and interoperable blockchain ecosystem, aiming to bridge the gap between digital and real-world economies.

However, the project fizzled after the initial hype and went into a multi-year hiatus, during which it also hit an all-time low.

In February, the Newton Project rebranded as AB, with a native gas token and a decentralized autonomous organization. The new avatar seems to have worked wonders for the project, sending its cryptocurrency to unprecedented highs. The AB token peaked at $0.01729 last month.

Newton is migrating to AB (https://t.co/W8UU43j6Ds) — AB DAO (@ABDAO_Global) February 8, 2025

The stupendous rally contrasted with the broader cryptocurrency slump in 2025. The total market capitalization has shrunk 18% year-to-date, with nearly $590 billion worth of investors' wealth wiped out.

Major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, were down 9.18% and 52% year to date, respectively.

Price Action: At the time of writing, AB traded at $0.01250, up 4.21% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Photo: Igor Faun/Shutterstock

