Solana Breaks Free From Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag After Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Accumulates New SOL Staking ETF

Solana SOL/USD defied the standstill in other large-cap cryptocurrencies on Wednesday following the impressive launch of its exchange-traded fund in Canada.

What happened: The sixth-largest digital asset by market capitalization spiked nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, outgaining higher-valued coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and XRP XRP/USD.

Solana's trading volume soared 32.76% to $4.37 billion, making it the fifth-most transacted cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.

Speculative interest in the coin has also increased, with more than half of Binance traders with an open contract betting on SOL’s price increase, according to Coinglass.

See Also: Cathie Wood Calls It ‘Financial Services Revolution’ After Ark Analyst Highlights DeFi’s Dominance Over Traditional Banking System

Why It Matters: The positive sentiment followed the debut of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares of which closed 3.40% higher at $10.34 on Wednesday.

Backed by Anthony Scaramucci-managed Skybridge Capital, among other notable investors, the ETF exposes investors to the price moves of SOL while also generating passive rewards through staking.

Notably, Ark Invest, the investment firm led by well-known investor Cathie Wood, purchased 500,000 shares of the ETF.

It's worth remembering that Ark is a known investor in cryptocurrencies, with its focus on the “Big Three,” namely, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

While U.S. regulators have yet to approve any Solana ETFs, asset managers including VanEck, Bitwise, and Grayscale have filed applications.

As of this writing, Grayscale operates its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC and Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE on Wall Street. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to check out their latest momentum and growth-related metrics.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Solana traded at $129.81, up 2.89% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency was down 30%.