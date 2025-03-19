Microsoft Alerts Coinbase, MetaMask Wallet Users Of New Malware Threat

Tech behemoth Microsoft alerted users about a newly discovered malware that threatens 20 of the most widely used cryptocurrency wallets.

What Happened: In a Monday research report, Microsoft identified a remote access trojan named StilachiRAT that could evade detection, maintain its presence in the target environment, and extract sensitive data.

The malware targets some of the most popular wallets, such as MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Binance BNB/USD-owned Trust Wallet.

First identified in November 2024, the trojan is capable of pilfering users’ wallet details and other credentials, including usernames and passwords, stored in their Google Chrome browser, Microsoft added.

Microsoft suggested some mitigation measures, including the recommendation to download any software only from the official website and install antivirus software.

MetaMask acknowledged Microsoft’s findings and urged users to take necessary precautions.

⚠️ A new malware is targeting crypto wallets, with the goal of stealing funds.



Malware is always evolving. A few ways to remain safe:



✅ Download software only from official sources

✅ Get and use a hardware wallet

✅ Be cautious of phishing links

✅ Enable 2FA where possible https://t.co/C34Ee9voDM — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) March 18, 2025

See Also: Crypto Leaders Step Up Pressure On SEC As Trump’s Policies Reshape Regulatory Landscape

Why It Matters: This warning from Microsoft comes in the wake of increasing cybersecurity threats in the crypto sector.

Last month, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit’s potential compromise of its multi-sig wallet provider Safe, which may have facilitated the theft of $1.4 billion in Ethereum ETH/USD, sent shockwaves across the sector. Bybit founder Zhou stated that the attack specifically targeted Bybit’s Ethereum cold wallet.

Price Action: Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN closed 4.14% lower at $181.14 during Tuesday’s regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.