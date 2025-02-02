Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Gold, Silver, Bitcoin Crash Over Trump's Tariffs—Says It's A Buying Moment

Noted investor and author Robert Kiyosaki has forecast a potential Bitcoin BTC/USD crash, which he sees as a chance to amass more wealth.

What Happened: Kiyosaki, known for his best-seller “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” warned of a possible Bitcoin crash. This warning came after a 4.20% decline in the leading cryptocurrency, which fell below its $106,000 price point on Friday.

Kiyosaki’s cautionary statement was a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to impose 25% tariffs on U.S. trade partners Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on China.

This decision resulted in a 300 point (0.7%) fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, and significant losses for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki said, “Trump tariffs begin: gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash.” He indicated his plan to purchase more Bitcoin if prices plummet, seeing it as an opportunity to grow his wealth. However, he also pointed out the U.S. national debt as a major problem that Bitcoin might not be able to address.

TRUMP TARRIFS BEGIN: Gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash. GOOD. Will buy more after prices crash. Real problem is DEBT….which will only get worse. CRASHES mean assets are on sale. Time to get richer. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 31, 2025

Despite Kiyosaki’s warning, Bitcoin has started to rebound, and the effects on gold and silver have been negligible. The U.S. national debt, on the other hand, continues to escalate, surpassing $36.4 trillion.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s prediction of a Bitcoin crash and his intention to buy more of the cryptocurrency if prices fall, highlight the volatility and potential opportunities in the crypto market. His comments also underscore the ongoing concerns about the U.S. national debt, which continues to soar despite economic measures.

While Bitcoin has started to recover, the impact of the tariffs and the national debt on the economy and the crypto market remain to be seen.

