Robert Kiyosaki, businessman and author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, is once again sounding the alarm about a potential global financial crisis.

What Happened: In a recent post on X, he urged individuals to take action now by investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin, which he views as essential assets for safeguarding wealth.

Kiyosaki didn't mince words when criticizing the current financial system, labeling the U.S. government, Treasury, and Federal Reserve as a "Den of Thieves."

His distrust stems from key historical events, such as the 1965 replacement of silver coins with cheaper alloys and President Richard Nixon's 1971 decision to take the U.S. off the gold standard. Kiyosaki believes these actions marked the beginning of a financial system in decline.

THANK YOU gold, silver and Bitcoin HODLERS: I do not trust the US Giverment, the US Treasury, or the FED.



If you trust these Den of Thieves that is your choice. I stopped trusting my government in 1965, when I noticed our silver coins were now alloys of cooper.



In 1971… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 21, 2024

A long-time critic of fiat currency, which he calls "fake money," Kiyosaki argues that it exploits the public and erodes wealth. Instead, he advocates for tangible assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin, which he sees as reliable ways to preserve value during uncertain times.

"Protect your wealth by investing in real assets," he advises, emphasizing that these alternatives provide stability against economic volatility.

OMT One More Thing: As you know our money is fake and our financial leaders are corrupt.



For example Trump asked Fed Chairman Powell if he would resign from the Federal Reserve Bank. Powell said "No" just as Biden wants to pardon his son and family from all criminal… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 21, 2024

In addition to his investment recommendations, Kiyosaki underscores the importance of financial education. He encourages individuals to learn about money and make informed investment decisions. "Use resources like YouTube to educate yourself," he said, urging people to take control of their financial futures.

As concerns about financial instability grow, Kiyosaki's warnings resonate with many investors seeking to safeguard their wealth.

His advice to invest in real assets and prioritize financial literacy offers a practical approach to navigating uncertain economic times.

