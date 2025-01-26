Robert Kiyosaki Foresees Bitcoin Surpassing US Dollar As 'Good Money'

Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has reiterated his preference for Bitcoin BTC/USD over the US dollar.

What Happened: In a post on X on Sunday, Kiyosaki highlighted the significant differences between Bitcoin and the US dollar, terming the former as “good money” and the latter as “bad money.”

The author has been a consistent supporter of Bitcoin and other digital currencies over the years.

TWO LAWS THAT GIVE BITCOIN POWER



1: GRESHAMS LAW: When BAD money enters a system GOOD money goes into hiding. Good money gold and silver have been hiding from FAKE US dollars for years.



Today, Gold, silver, and Bitcoin are forcing the fake US dollar into hiding.



2:… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 25, 2025

Kiyosaki’s recent argument revolves around Bitcoin’s superior reliability as a store of value compared to the dollar. He anticipates that the leading digital asset will outshine the greenback in the future due to its stability and growth potential, traits he believes the dollar lacks due to inflation and excessive printing.

He invoked Gresham’s law to argue that ‘bad money,’ like the dollar, has pushed ‘good money,’ such as precious metals and Bitcoin, into hiding. However, he asserts that Bitcoin, gold, and silver are now pushing back, causing the dollar to retreat.

He also mentioned Metcalfe’s Law, stressing the importance of a strong network of participants.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s comments come at a time when Bitcoin is gaining acceptance as a mainstream investment and payment method. His views reflect a growing sentiment among certain financial circles that digital currencies could offer a viable alternative to traditional fiat currencies.

This shift in perception could have significant implications for the future of global finance, particularly if more corporations follow MicroStrategy’s lead and invest in Bitcoin.

Image: Shutterstock